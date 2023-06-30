Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ: PAVM)

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ: PAVM) is -14.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.33 and a high of $2.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PAVM stock was last observed hovering at around $0.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.53% off the consensus price target high of $7.50 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 70.71% higher than the price target low of $1.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.41, the stock is -1.10% and -9.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.95 million and changing 13.89% at the moment leaves the stock -33.87% off its SMA200. PAVM registered -57.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $61.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.39.

The stock witnessed a -8.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.49%, and is 5.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.25% over the week and 9.51% over the month.

PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) has around 124 employees, a market worth around $43.94M and $0.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 24.24% and -82.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-430.20%).

PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PAVmed Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -53.40% this year

PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 97.09M, and float is at 84.45M with Short Float at 4.99%.

PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Glennon Michael J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Glennon Michael J bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $0.62 per share for a total of $62320.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

PAVmed Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 06 that Glennon Michael J (Director) bought a total of 88,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 06 and was made at $0.64 per share for $56082.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the PAVM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 05, Glennon Michael J (Director) acquired 62,000 shares at an average price of $0.69 for $42606.0. The insider now directly holds 62,000 shares of PAVmed Inc. (PAVM).

PAVmed Inc. (PAVM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) that is trading -17.49% down over the past 12 months.