Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ: RNW)

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ: RNW) is -1.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.03 and a high of $7.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RNW stock was last observed hovering at around $5.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $700.68 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.27% off the consensus price target high of $742.96 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 98.98% higher than the price target low of $533.81 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.42, the stock is -2.37% and -0.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing 3.44% at the moment leaves the stock -3.83% off its SMA200. RNW registered -10.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.11.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -1.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.18%, and is -2.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.28% over the week and 4.54% over the month.

ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) has around 1675 employees, a market worth around $1.55B and $954.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 63.02. Profit margin for the company is -6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.32% and -29.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.70%).

ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ReNew Energy Global Plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 69.80% this year

ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 376.85M, and float is at 93.08M with Short Float at 5.08%.