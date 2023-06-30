Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) is 33.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.51 and a high of $37.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RVNC stock was last observed hovering at around $25.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.7% off its average median price target of $41.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.0% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -17.62% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.70, the stock is -14.74% and -20.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.89 million and changing -2.76% at the moment leaves the stock -12.50% off its SMA200. RVNC registered 69.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$8.58.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -18.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.03%, and is -8.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.55% over the week and 4.10% over the month.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) has around 534 employees, a market worth around $2.18B and $156.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 82.83% and -34.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-87.30%).

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.60% this year

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 81.13M, and float is at 79.47M with Short Float at 18.33%.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kolaja Carey OConnor, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Kolaja Carey OConnor sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $28.24 per share for a total of $70600.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16561.0 shares.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that Foley Mark J (CEO) sold a total of 31,279 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $30.72 per share for $0.96 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.89 million shares of the RVNC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 09, Sjuts Dustin S (President) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $30.82 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 147,347 shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC).

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) that is trading 8.27% up over the past 12 months and Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is 32.10% higher over the same period. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is -7.26% down on the 1-year trading charts.