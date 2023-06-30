Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS)

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) is -16.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.24 and a high of $38.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TS stock was last observed hovering at around $28.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.87% off its average median price target of $41.85 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.24% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 4.7% higher than the price target low of $30.83 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.38, the stock is 6.54% and 7.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.92 million and changing 3.05% at the moment leaves the stock -4.00% off its SMA200. TS registered 9.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.32.

The stock witnessed a 14.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.69%, and is 4.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.05% over the week and 2.06% over the month.

Tenaris S.A. (TS) has around 25292 employees, a market worth around $17.45B and $13.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.45 and Fwd P/E is 5.88. Profit margin for the company is 23.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.10% and -22.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.70%).

Tenaris S.A. (TS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tenaris S.A. (TS) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tenaris S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 132.10% this year

Tenaris S.A. (TS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 590.27M, and float is at 590.27M with Short Float at 1.11%.

Tenaris S.A. (TS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading 31.53% up over the past 12 months and YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) that is 342.86% higher over the same period. ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) is 13.10% up on the 1-year trading charts.