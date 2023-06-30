Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX: TPET)

Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX: TPET) is -25.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.76 and a high of $3.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TPET stock was last observed hovering at around $1.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22%.

Currently trading at $1.69, the stock is 34.47% and 2.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.49 million and changing 14.97% at the moment leaves the stock 2.06% off its SMA200. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$12.59.

The stock witnessed a 18.18% in the last 1 month, and is 101.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 31.21% over the week and 15.58% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 121.71% and -43.67% from its 52-week high.

Trio Petroleum Corp. (TPET) Analyst Forecasts

Trio Petroleum Corp. (TPET) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 18.46M, and float is at 9.00M with Short Float at 0.60%.