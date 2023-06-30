Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI)

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) is -27.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.44 and a high of $43.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UGI stock was last observed hovering at around $26.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.25% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 16.09% higher than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.85, the stock is -3.79% and -9.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.79 million and changing 0.67% at the moment leaves the stock -23.17% off its SMA200. UGI registered -32.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$602.18.

The stock witnessed a -4.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.30%, and is -0.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.23% over the week and 2.47% over the month.

UGI Corporation (UGI) has around 4700 employees, a market worth around $5.59B and $9.83B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.37. Profit margin for the company is -6.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.55% and -38.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.40%).

UGI Corporation (UGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for UGI Corporation (UGI) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

UGI Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.00% this year

UGI Corporation (UGI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 209.86M, and float is at 208.38M with Short Float at 1.99%.

UGI Corporation (UGI) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at UGI Corporation (UGI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Perreault Roger, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Perreault Roger bought 3,565 shares of the company’s common stock on May 24 at a price of $27.98 per share for a total of $99749.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41125.0 shares.

UGI Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that HERMANCE FRANK S (Director) sold a total of 12,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $38.84 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.47 million shares of the UGI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 01, Gaudiosi Monica M (VP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) disposed off 75,000 shares at an average price of $35.31 for $2.65 million. The insider now directly holds 61,109 shares of UGI Corporation (UGI).

UGI Corporation (UGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Southern Company (SO) that is trading -2.10% down over the past 12 months and ONEOK Inc. (OKE) that is 7.92% higher over the same period. Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) is 4.56% up on the 1-year trading charts.