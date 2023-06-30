Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) is -38.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.70 and a high of $20.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KTRA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.22% off its average median price target of $150.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.19% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 97.19% higher than the price target low of $150.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.21, the stock is 26.78% and 30.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.61 million and changing 40.80% at the moment leaves the stock -19.01% off its SMA200. KTRA registered -70.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.40%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.75.

The stock witnessed a 37.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.66%, and is 26.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.24% over the week and 11.62% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 55.93% and -78.95% from its 52-week high.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 67.80% this year

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.68M, and float is at 1.51M with Short Float at 1.23%.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times.