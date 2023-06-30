LKQ Corporation (LKQ) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) is 8.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.20 and a high of $59.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LKQ stock was last observed hovering at around $56.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.73% off its average median price target of $66.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.56% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 4.45% higher than the price target low of $60.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $57.71, the stock is 5.99% and 3.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.24 million and changing 1.28% at the moment leaves the stock 5.99% off its SMA200. LKQ registered 15.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.04.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 9.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.39%, and is 5.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.95% over the week and 1.83% over the month.

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) has around 45000 employees, a market worth around $15.53B and $12.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.88 and Fwd P/E is 13.23. Profit margin for the company is 9.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.91% and -2.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.70%).

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LKQ Corporation (LKQ) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LKQ Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.30% this year

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 267.40M, and float is at 265.88M with Short Float at 1.54%.

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Insider Activity

A total of 70 insider transactions have happened at LKQ Corporation (LKQ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 46 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Divitto Meg, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Divitto Meg sold 2,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $54.16 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15607.0 shares.

LKQ Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 09 that Mendel John W (Director) sold a total of 1,290 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 09 and was made at $57.11 per share for $73676.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15800.0 shares of the LKQ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 09, Berard Patrick (Director) disposed off 968 shares at an average price of $57.12 for $55292.0. The insider now directly holds 13,725 shares of LKQ Corporation (LKQ).

LKQ Corporation (LKQ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mistras Group Inc. (MG) that is trading 21.43% up over the past 12 months and Genuine Parts Company (GPC) that is 22.60% higher over the same period. QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is -13.50% down on the 1-year trading charts.