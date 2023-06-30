Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE: MCW) is 0.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.80 and a high of $12.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MCW stock was last observed hovering at around $8.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.59% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.0% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -15.5% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.24, the stock is 7.40% and 6.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.05 million and changing 6.82% at the moment leaves the stock 1.32% off its SMA200. MCW registered -17.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.34.

The stock witnessed a 8.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.09%, and is 7.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.28% over the week and 3.58% over the month.

Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) has around 6350 employees, a market worth around $2.80B and $883.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.70 and Fwd P/E is 24.32. Profit margin for the company is 11.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.46% and -26.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.00%).

Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mister Car Wash Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 538.10% this year

Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 307.29M, and float is at 301.12M with Short Float at 4.51%.

Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lai John Lo-minn, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Lai John Lo-minn sold 33,904 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 26 at a price of $8.46 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.56 million shares.

Mister Car Wash Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 26 that Gold Jedidiah Marc (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 4,079 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 26 and was made at $8.46 per share for $34508.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23588.0 shares of the MCW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 26, Chimienti Mayra Idali (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 1,696 shares at an average price of $8.46 for $14348.0. The insider now directly holds 266,078 shares of Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW).