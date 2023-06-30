Momentus Inc. (MNTS) Volatility At 12.88%, Should You Add A Position?

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) is -62.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.25 and a high of $2.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MNTS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $0.69 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 23.68% higher than the price target low of $0.38 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.29, the stock is -2.47% and -18.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.59 million and changing 7.26% at the moment leaves the stock -65.47% off its SMA200. MNTS registered -86.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -60.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.04.

The stock witnessed a -8.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.94%, and is 1.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.88% over the week and 11.60% over the month.

Momentus Inc. (MNTS) has around 123 employees, a market worth around $28.51M and $0.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 18.37% and -88.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-182.10%).

Momentus Inc. (MNTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Momentus Inc. (MNTS) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Momentus Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -163.20% this year

Momentus Inc. (MNTS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 87.56M, and float is at 79.28M with Short Float at 4.74%.

Momentus Inc. (MNTS) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Momentus Inc. (MNTS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Prime Movers Lab Fund I LP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Prime Movers Lab Fund I LP sold 1,822,239 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $0.27 per share for a total of $0.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12.3 million shares.

Momentus Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that Prime Movers Lab Fund I LP (10% Owner) sold a total of 722,301 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $0.27 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.88 million shares of the MNTS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 07, Prime Movers Lab Fund I LP (10% Owner) disposed off 1,042,308 shares at an average price of $0.31 for $0.32 million. The insider now directly holds 14,124,353 shares of Momentus Inc. (MNTS).