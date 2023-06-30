Natera Inc. (NTRA) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Natera Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) is 22.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.00 and a high of $59.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NTRA stock was last observed hovering at around $51.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.45% off its average median price target of $72.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.09% off the consensus price target high of $117.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -69.07% lower than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.03, the stock is -2.04% and -3.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing -4.76% at the moment leaves the stock 4.93% off its SMA200. NTRA registered 29.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$10.54.

The stock witnessed a 4.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.83%, and is -7.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.18% over the week and 4.14% over the month.

Natera Inc. (NTRA) has around 2958 employees, a market worth around $5.57B and $867.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -62.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.20% and -17.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-50.80%).

Natera Inc. (NTRA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Natera Inc. (NTRA) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Natera Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.90% this year

Natera Inc. (NTRA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 111.77M, and float is at 104.78M with Short Float at 6.79%.

Natera Inc. (NTRA) Insider Activity

A total of 117 insider transactions have happened at Natera Inc. (NTRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 56 and purchases happening 61 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brophy Michael Burkes, the company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER. SEC filings show that Brophy Michael Burkes sold 1,377 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 29 at a price of $51.11 per share for a total of $70378.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64833.0 shares.

Natera Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 28 that Sheena Jonathan (CO-FOUNDER) sold a total of 5,447 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 28 and was made at $50.83 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.51 million shares of the NTRA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 28, Chapman Steven Leonard (CEO AND PRESIDENT) disposed off 2,605 shares at an average price of $50.88 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 214,983 shares of Natera Inc. (NTRA).

Natera Inc. (NTRA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) that is trading 11.17% up over the past 12 months and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) that is 26.07% higher over the same period. Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) is 156.41% up on the 1-year trading charts.