New Big Money Means AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Investors Could Reap Benefit

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) is -33.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.22 and a high of $0.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UAVS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $453.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.95% off the consensus price target high of $453.75 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 99.95% higher than the price target low of $453.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.23, the stock is -18.59% and -32.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing 0.78% at the moment leaves the stock -45.29% off its SMA200. UAVS registered -62.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -25.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.58.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -37.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -44.73%, and is 0.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.54% over the week and 6.44% over the month.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) has around 92 employees, a market worth around $27.29M and $19.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 6.27% and -70.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-125.10%).

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -62.60% this year

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 89.65M, and float is at 79.60M with Short Float at 4.45%.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fernandez-McGovern Nicole M., the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Fernandez-McGovern Nicole M. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $0.75 per share for a total of $56250.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.41 million shares.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that Mooney Barrett (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $0.75 per share for $26250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 100000.0 shares of the UAVS stock.