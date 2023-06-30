New Big Money Means KT Corporation (KT) Investors Could Reap Benefit

KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) is -16.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.11 and a high of $14.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KT stock was last observed hovering at around $11.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $15.38 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.99% off the consensus price target high of $27.53 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 15.87% higher than the price target low of $13.42 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.29, the stock is -4.60% and -3.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing -1.66% at the moment leaves the stock -10.50% off its SMA200. KT registered -20.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.00.

The stock witnessed a -6.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.53%, and is -5.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.26% over the week and 1.16% over the month.

KT Corporation (KT) has around 23371 employees, a market worth around $5.92B and $20.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.24. Profit margin for the company is 4.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.57% and -24.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

KT Corporation (KT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for KT Corporation (KT) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

KT Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.30% this year

KT Corporation (KT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 511.24M, and float is at 483.90M with Short Float at 0.33%.

KT Corporation (KT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) that is -13.37% lower over the past 12 months. Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. (CHT) is -12.34% down on the 1-year trading charts.