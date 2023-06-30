New Big Money Means Linde plc (LIN) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Linde plc (NYSE: LIN) is 16.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $262.47 and a high of $378.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LIN stock was last observed hovering at around $374.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.22% off its average median price target of $400.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.82% off the consensus price target high of $430.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -11.86% lower than the price target low of $339.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $379.19, the stock is 3.28% and 3.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.35 million and changing 1.13% at the moment leaves the stock 13.95% off its SMA200. LIN registered 29.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.29.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 6.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.42%, and is 1.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.19% over the week and 1.46% over the month.

Linde plc (LIN) has around 65831 employees, a market worth around $184.66B and $33.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.13 and Fwd P/E is 25.24. Profit margin for the company is 13.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.47% and 0.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

Linde plc (LIN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Linde plc (LIN) is a “Buy”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 22 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Linde plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.40% this year

Linde plc (LIN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 491.82M, and float is at 488.62M with Short Float at 0.66%.

Linde plc (LIN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Durbin Sean, the company’s Executive VP, EMEA. SEC filings show that Durbin Sean sold 1,966 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $373.46 per share for a total of $0.73 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8149.0 shares.

Linde plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 that Strauss David P (Executive VP, Chief HR Officer) sold a total of 2,194 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 and was made at $371.02 per share for $0.81 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23939.0 shares of the LIN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 01, ANGEL STEPHEN F (Director) disposed off 45,309 shares at an average price of $372.35 for $16.87 million. The insider now directly holds 369,611 shares of Linde plc (LIN).

Linde plc (LIN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include C3.ai Inc. (AI) that is trading 96.07% up over the past 12 months and Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) that is 21.54% higher over the same period. Dow Inc. (DOW) is 1.35% up on the 1-year trading charts.