New Big Money Means Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE: MMC) is 12.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $146.82 and a high of $184.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MMC stock was last observed hovering at around $183.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.6% off its average median price target of $192.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.3% off the consensus price target high of $205.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -3.29% lower than the price target low of $180.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $185.93, the stock is 3.83% and 4.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing 1.42% at the moment leaves the stock 10.75% off its SMA200. MMC registered 20.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.95.

The stock witnessed a 6.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.04%, and is 1.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.10% over the week and 1.31% over the month.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) has around 85000 employees, a market worth around $91.26B and $21.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.07 and Fwd P/E is 22.08. Profit margin for the company is 15.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.64% and 0.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.90%).

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.40% this year

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 495.00M, and float is at 490.05M with Short Float at 0.56%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FANJUL OSCAR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FANJUL OSCAR sold 5,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 03 at a price of $179.72 per share for a total of $0.99 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64616.0 shares.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 25 that FANJUL OSCAR (Director) sold a total of 5,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 25 and was made at $179.38 per share for $0.99 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 70116.0 shares of the MMC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, Klisura Dean Michael (President & CEO, Guy Carpenter) disposed off 3,140 shares at an average price of $165.22 for $0.52 million. The insider now directly holds 20,935 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC).

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Accenture plc (ACN) that is trading 8.64% up over the past 12 months and Chubb Limited (CB) that is -2.73% lower over the same period. American International Group Inc. (AIG) is 10.40% up on the 1-year trading charts.