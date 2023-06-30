New Big Money Means Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) is 60.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.96 and a high of $3.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ONCY stock was last observed hovering at around $2.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $6.45 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.53% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 41.26% higher than the price target low of $4.46 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.62, the stock is 32.62% and 51.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.31 million and changing 8.26% at the moment leaves the stock 68.96% off its SMA200. ONCY registered 163.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 57.83%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.89.

The stock witnessed a 52.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 116.53%, and is 3.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.82% over the week and 12.51% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 173.49% and -22.81% from its 52-week high.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.90% this year

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 62.34M, and float is at 58.26M with Short Float at 0.56%.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.