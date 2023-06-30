New Big Money Means Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) is -25.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.31 and a high of $1.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KTTA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 76.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.48, the stock is 5.90% and 19.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.13 million and changing 11.24% at the moment leaves the stock -31.46% off its SMA200. KTTA registered -52.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$35.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.09.

The stock witnessed a 23.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.03%, and is 11.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.30% over the week and 12.90% over the month.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) has around 15 employees, a market worth around $14.22M and $0.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 54.84% and -68.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-37.30%).

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -484.20% this year

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 26.07M, and float is at 21.90M with Short Float at 0.67%.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by STEINMAN LAWRENCE, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that STEINMAN LAWRENCE bought 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $0.43 per share for a total of $12930.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.33 million shares.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 17 that Delaney David (Member of 10% owner group) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 17 and was made at $1.11 per share for $1110.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the KTTA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 29, Shahinian Eric (Member of 10% owner group) acquired 6,710 shares at an average price of $1.16 for $7757.0. The insider now directly holds 1,788,415 shares of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA).