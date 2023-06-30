New Big Money Means The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Investors Could Reap Benefit

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) is -13.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.68 and a high of $5.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LEV stock was last observed hovering at around $1.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $3.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.29% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -2.11% lower than the price target low of $1.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.94, the stock is -2.34% and -6.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -19.39% off its SMA200. LEV registered -56.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $46.05.

The stock witnessed a -0.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.23%, and is 2.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.81% over the week and 5.64% over the month.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) has around 1400 employees, a market worth around $440.87M and $172.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 277.14. Profit margin for the company is 0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.48% and -65.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.20%).

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Lion Electric Company (LEV) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Lion Electric Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 133.20% this year

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 220.78M, and float is at 114.40M with Short Float at 8.69%.