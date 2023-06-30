New Big Money Means Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) is -44.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.58 and a high of $5.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VCSA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 22.22% higher than the price target low of $0.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.70, the stock is 1.43% and -3.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.28 million and changing 3.35% at the moment leaves the stock -57.42% off its SMA200. VCSA registered -76.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.15.

The stock witnessed a -1.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.21%, and is 13.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.09% over the week and 10.72% over the month.

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) has around 7900 employees, a market worth around $289.41M and $1.20B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -14.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.17% and -87.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-93.80%).

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vacasa Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -237.50% this year

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 236.94M, and float is at 109.65M with Short Float at 13.41%.

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mossytree Inc., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Mossytree Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 22 at a price of $0.61 per share for a total of $30500.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.64 million shares.

Vacasa Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 21 that Mossytree Inc. (10% Owner) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 21 and was made at $0.60 per share for $60000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.69 million shares of the VCSA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 20, Mossytree Inc. (10% Owner) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $0.64 for $64000.0. The insider now directly holds 1,866,584 shares of Vacasa Inc. (VCSA).