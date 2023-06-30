Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) Volatility At 10.81%, Should You Add A Position?

Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) is 36.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.34 and a high of $1.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OTRK stock was last observed hovering at around $0.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by analysts, but current levels are 80.0% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.50, the stock is -1.17% and 5.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.29 million and changing 4.42% at the moment leaves the stock -5.84% off its SMA200. OTRK registered -58.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.46.

The stock witnessed a 7.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.54%, and is -2.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.81% over the week and 10.94% over the month.

Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) has around 118 employees, a market worth around $17.42M and $11.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 47.41% and -70.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-278.00%).

Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) Analyst Forecasts

Ontrak Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.30% this year

Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 28.11M, and float is at 17.10M with Short Float at 5.52%.

Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.