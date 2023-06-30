Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) is 18.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.87 and a high of $32.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PDCO stock was last observed hovering at around $32.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.7% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.2% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -6.84% lower than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.12, the stock is 15.31% and 20.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing 2.16% at the moment leaves the stock 20.25% off its SMA200. PDCO registered 18.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 17.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.18.

The stock witnessed a 26.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.88%, and is 5.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.41% over the week and 2.60% over the month.

Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) has around 7600 employees, a market worth around $3.36B and $6.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.60 and Fwd P/E is 12.46. Profit margin for the company is 3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.75% and 0.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.90%).

Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Patterson Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.90% this year

Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 97.24M, and float is at 86.49M with Short Float at 3.64%.

Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KORSH LES B, the company’s CLO & Corporate Secretary. SEC filings show that KORSH LES B sold 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 21 at a price of $31.75 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67949.0 shares.

Patterson Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 05 that BARRY KEVIN MICHAEL (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 9,443 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 05 and was made at $29.10 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6442.0 shares of the PDCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 06, Zurbay Donald (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 10,180 shares at an average price of $29.58 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 78,032 shares of Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO).

Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) that is trading 33.05% up over the past 12 months and Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) that is -40.66% lower over the same period. Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) is 74.51% up on the 1-year trading charts.