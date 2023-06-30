Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLRX) is -5.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.36 and a high of $36.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PLRX stock was last observed hovering at around $19.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.78% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.15% off the consensus price target high of $68.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 54.35% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.26, the stock is -17.02% and -22.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing -4.10% at the moment leaves the stock -24.55% off its SMA200. PLRX registered 138.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $56.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.28.

The stock witnessed a -14.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.74%, and is -14.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.75% over the week and 4.91% over the month.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) has around 124 employees, a market worth around $1.10B and $9.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 148.09% and -50.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-39.40%).

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.20% this year

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.06M, and float is at 45.52M with Short Float at 12.44%.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) Insider Activity

A total of 65 insider transactions have happened at Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ouimette Mike, the company’s General Counsel & Corp. Sec’y. SEC filings show that Ouimette Mike sold 2,877 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 at a price of $26.79 per share for a total of $77066.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50789.0 shares.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 30 that Coulie Bernard (President and CEO) sold a total of 35,339 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 30 and was made at $26.52 per share for $0.94 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the PLRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 30, Lefebvre Eric (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 11,245 shares at an average price of $26.52 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 145,786 shares of Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX).

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is trading -12.63% down over the past 12 months and AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is 7.46% higher over the same period.