Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) Volatility At 1.29%, Should You Add A Position?

Qiagen N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) is -11.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.38 and a high of $51.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QGEN stock was last observed hovering at around $44.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27%.

Currently trading at $44.28, the stock is -2.94% and -2.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.42 million and changing -0.61% at the moment leaves the stock -4.53% off its SMA200. QGEN registered -5.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.52.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -2.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.57%, and is -2.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.29% over the week and 1.19% over the month.

Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) has around 6178 employees, a market worth around $10.04B and $2.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.87 and Fwd P/E is 19.20. Profit margin for the company is 17.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.66% and -13.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.30%).

Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) Analyst Forecasts

Qiagen N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.80% this year

Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 229.82M, and float is at 226.94M with Short Float at 1.48%.

Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 21 times.

Qiagen N.V. (QGEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is trading -37.57% down over the past 12 months. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) is -3.99% down on the 1-year trading charts.