The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Volatility At 3.02%, Should You Add A Position?

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) is 46.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.12 and a high of $30.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AZEK stock was last observed hovering at around $29.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.21% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -75.59% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.85, the stock is 11.80% and 14.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.62 million and changing 0.37% at the moment leaves the stock 34.54% off its SMA200. AZEK registered 71.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 44.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.61.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 25.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.08%, and is 9.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.02% over the week and 3.24% over the month.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) has around 2182 employees, a market worth around $4.55B and $1.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 359.64 and Fwd P/E is 33.13. Profit margin for the company is 1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 97.42% and -1.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The AZEK Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.10% this year

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 150.71M, and float is at 146.47M with Short Float at 4.43%.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN sold 4,886,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $25.70 per share for a total of $125.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.39 million shares.

The AZEK Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that Ares Corporate Opportunities F (Director) sold a total of 4,886,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $25.70 per share for $125.58 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.39 million shares of the AZEK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 07, Skelly Jonathan (Pres. Residential Segment) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $26.94 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 206,569 shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK).

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Trex Company Inc. (TREX) that is trading 15.03% up over the past 12 months and Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. (FBIN) that is 37.53% higher over the same period. Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) is 158.63% up on the 1-year trading charts.