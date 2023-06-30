Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Volatility At 7.79%, Should You Add A Position?

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) is -37.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.82 and a high of $9.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DCFC stock was last observed hovering at around $1.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.0% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 65.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.05, the stock is -7.49% and -2.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.7 million and changing -7.08% at the moment leaves the stock -39.38% off its SMA200. DCFC registered -85.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.08.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -16.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.41%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.79% over the week and 6.72% over the month.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) has around 466 employees, a market worth around $162.60M and $101.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 28.05% and -88.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-208.10%).

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tritium DCFC Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/22/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -102.20% this year

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 135.38M, and float is at 77.33M with Short Float at 5.30%.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.