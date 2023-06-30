Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) Volatility At 1.49%, Should You Add A Position?

Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE: TGI) is 17.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.84 and a high of $16.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TGI stock was last observed hovering at around $12.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.29% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -12.36% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.36, the stock is 2.48% and 8.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.5 million and changing 0.08% at the moment leaves the stock 12.91% off its SMA200. TGI registered -4.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.52.

The stock witnessed a 9.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.61%, and is 0.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.49% over the week and 2.25% over the month.

Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) has around 445 employees, a market worth around $816.75M and $1.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.07 and Fwd P/E is 16.07. Profit margin for the company is 6.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.65% and -26.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.20%).

Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Triumph Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 288.60% this year

Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 65.18M, and float is at 63.90M with Short Float at 11.19%.

Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Keating Neal J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Keating Neal J bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $10.93 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 29933.0 shares.

Triumph Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Crowley Daniel J (Chairman, President and CEO) bought a total of 6,018 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $11.01 per share for $66258.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.69 million shares of the TGI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Crowley Daniel J (Chairman, President and CEO) acquired 3,982 shares at an average price of $11.28 for $44917.0. The insider now directly holds 688,941 shares of Triumph Group Inc. (TGI).

Triumph Group Inc. (TGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CPI Aerostructures Inc. (CVU) that is trading 140.00% up over the past 12 months and Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) that is -1.08% lower over the same period. Honeywell International Inc. (HON) is 17.35% up on the 1-year trading charts.