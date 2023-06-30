Which institution holds the most shares in ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) is -6.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.90 and a high of $4.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ADMA stock was last observed hovering at around $3.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.5% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 19.33% higher than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.63, the stock is -7.93% and -4.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.5 million and changing -5.47% at the moment leaves the stock 8.46% off its SMA200. ADMA registered 79.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$52.24.

The stock witnessed a -10.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.01%, and is -6.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.52% over the week and 3.61% over the month.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) has around 617 employees, a market worth around $821.43M and $181.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 53.38. Profit margin for the company is -26.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 91.05% and -15.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.60%).

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ADMA Biologics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.10% this year

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 221.92M, and float is at 176.84M with Short Float at 5.84%.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Grossman Adam S, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Grossman Adam S bought 14,983 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $2.86 per share for a total of $42851.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.2 million shares.

ADMA Biologics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that Grossman Adam S (President and CEO) bought a total of 14,982 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $2.86 per share for $42849.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.14 million shares of the ADMA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, LENZ BRIAN (EVP, CFO) acquired 6,993 shares at an average price of $2.86 for $20000.0. The insider now directly holds 1,034,825 shares of ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA).

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) that is trading -46.52% down over the past 12 months and Repligen Corporation (RGEN) that is -16.33% lower over the same period.