Which institution holds the most shares in Aemetis Inc. (AMTX)

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) is 78.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.16 and a high of $11.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMTX stock was last observed hovering at around $6.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.58% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.71% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -254.0% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.08, the stock is 15.02% and 77.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing 8.92% at the moment leaves the stock 53.84% off its SMA200. AMTX registered 28.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 87.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$6.69.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 62.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 214.67%, and is 16.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.76% over the week and 15.12% over the month.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) has around 167 employees, a market worth around $267.48M and $206.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -56.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 510.34% and -38.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-49.80%).

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aemetis Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -102.80% this year

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 36.42M, and float is at 34.44M with Short Float at 21.00%.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BLOCK JOHN R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BLOCK JOHN R sold 19,205 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $6.30 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27169.0 shares.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) that is trading 2.53% up over the past 12 months and Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) that is 9.48% higher over the same period. Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) is -13.92% down on the 1-year trading charts.