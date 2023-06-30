Which institution holds the most shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) is -5.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.69 and a high of $61.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AEM stock was last observed hovering at around $48.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.75% off its average median price target of $69.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.88% off the consensus price target high of $100.23 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 10.49% higher than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.23, the stock is -2.30% and -8.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.1 million and changing 1.55% at the moment leaves the stock -1.82% off its SMA200. AEM registered 1.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.32.

The stock witnessed a -2.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.80%, and is 0.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.17% over the week and 2.41% over the month.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) has around 10125 employees, a market worth around $24.25B and $5.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.67 and Fwd P/E is 21.89. Profit margin for the company is 40.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.20% and -19.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) is a “Buy”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.40% this year

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 468.97M, and float is at 454.02M with Short Float at 2.11%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) that is trading -14.11% down over the past 12 months and Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) that is 68.53% higher over the same period. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) is 26.14% up on the 1-year trading charts.