Which institution holds the most shares in Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO)

Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) is 203.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.93 and a high of $10.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ARLO stock was last observed hovering at around $9.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.07% off its average median price target of $11.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.29% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 3.09% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.66, the stock is 13.13% and 27.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.48 million and changing 11.16% at the moment leaves the stock 95.12% off its SMA200. ARLO registered 68.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 208.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$13.48.

The stock witnessed a 10.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 86.36%, and is 13.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.87% over the week and 4.49% over the month.

Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) has around 343 employees, a market worth around $966.54M and $476.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 31.82. Profit margin for the company is -13.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 263.82% and 5.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-66.00%).

Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arlo Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.10% this year

Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 89.65M, and float is at 85.37M with Short Float at 4.63%.

Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Busse Brian, the company’s General Counsel. SEC filings show that Busse Brian sold 37,085 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 at a price of $9.78 per share for a total of $0.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.7 million shares.

Arlo Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 that Summers Grady (Director) bought a total of 1,672 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 and was made at $8.94 per share for $14948.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the ARLO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, Rothstein Amy M (Director) disposed off 40,000 shares at an average price of $6.00 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 81,642 shares of Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO).

Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading 6.33% up over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is 6.61% higher over the same period. Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is 19.09% up on the 1-year trading charts.