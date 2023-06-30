Which institution holds the most shares in H&R Block Inc. (HRB)

H&R Block Inc. (NYSE: HRB) is -12.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.83 and a high of $48.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HRB stock was last observed hovering at around $32.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.76% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -14.36% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.02, the stock is 0.22% and 0.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing -0.06% at the moment leaves the stock -14.13% off its SMA200. HRB registered -7.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.96.

The stock witnessed a 6.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.81%, and is -4.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.14% over the week and 1.90% over the month.

H&R Block Inc. (HRB) has around 3800 employees, a market worth around $4.88B and $3.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.55 and Fwd P/E is 8.61. Profit margin for the company is 2.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.06% and -34.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (38.10%).

H&R Block Inc. (HRB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for H&R Block Inc. (HRB) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

H&R Block Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 571.80% this year

H&R Block Inc. (HRB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 152.28M, and float is at 150.88M with Short Float at 9.91%.

H&R Block Inc. (HRB) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at H&R Block Inc. (HRB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Johnson Richard A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Johnson Richard A bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 at a price of $29.54 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 68729.0 shares.

H&R Block Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 11 that Gerard Robert A (Director) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 11 and was made at $32.13 per share for $16064.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the HRB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, Jones Jeffrey J II (President & CEO) disposed off 66,000 shares at an average price of $42.07 for $2.78 million. The insider now directly holds 591,977 shares of H&R Block Inc. (HRB).

H&R Block Inc. (HRB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Intuit Inc. (INTU) that is trading 18.00% up over the past 12 months and Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) that is -43.86% lower over the same period. Paychex Inc. (PAYX) is -8.80% down on the 1-year trading charts.