Which institution holds the most shares in Kaleyra Inc. (KLR)

Kaleyra Inc. (NYSE: KLR) is 153.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.57 and a high of $10.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KLR stock was last observed hovering at around $6.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $12.38 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.77% off the consensus price target high of $17.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 7.72% higher than the price target low of $7.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.69, the stock is 78.00% and 150.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 112.78% off its SMA200. KLR registered -9.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 199.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.23.

The stock witnessed a 151.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 265.57%, and is 76.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.55% over the week and 14.94% over the month.

Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) has around 640 employees, a market worth around $94.20M and $342.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -27.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 326.11% and -38.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.60%).

Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kaleyra Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -144.60% this year

Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 13.04M, and float is at 12.97M with Short Float at 3.58%.

Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lodrini Matteo, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Lodrini Matteo bought 58,286 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $0.72 per share for a total of $42042.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.31 million shares.

Kaleyra Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Dall’Aglio Giacomo () sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $0.76 per share for $18945.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the KLR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Lodrini Matteo (Director) acquired 101,923 shares at an average price of $0.76 for $77818.0. The insider now directly holds 280,995 shares of Kaleyra Inc. (KLR).