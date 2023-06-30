Which institution holds the most shares in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) is -4.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.58 and a high of $7.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SILV stock was last observed hovering at around $5.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $9.05 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.46% off the consensus price target high of $10.74 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 32.35% higher than the price target low of $8.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.75, the stock is -6.30% and -11.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing 1.05% at the moment leaves the stock -6.62% off its SMA200. SILV registered -14.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.18.

The stock witnessed a -9.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.03%, and is 1.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.16% over the week and 3.26% over the month.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) has around 375 employees, a market worth around $846.58M and $101.49M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.78 and Fwd P/E is 15.54. Distance from 52-week low is 25.55% and -23.94% from its 52-week high.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 161.90% this year

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 147.23M, and float is at 141.04M with Short Float at 6.60%.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times.