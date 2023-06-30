Which institution holds the most shares in Sprinklr Inc. (CXM)

Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE: CXM) is 71.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.25 and a high of $15.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CXM stock was last observed hovering at around $13.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $13.99, the stock is 0.11% and 8.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing 0.14% at the moment leaves the stock 33.22% off its SMA200. CXM registered 32.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 82.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$166.82.

The stock witnessed a 5.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.58%, and is 1.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.80% over the week and 3.84% over the month.

Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) has around 3511 employees, a market worth around $3.73B and $646.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 52.59. Profit margin for the company is -4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 92.97% and -6.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.80%).

Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) Analyst Forecasts

Sprinklr Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.60% this year

Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 265.58M, and float is at 123.00M with Short Float at 2.35%.

Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Adams Diane, the company’s Chief Culture & Talent Officer. SEC filings show that Adams Diane sold 3,276 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 21 at a price of $14.02 per share for a total of $45930.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

Sprinklr Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 20 that Battery Partners IX, LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 184,160 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 20 and was made at $14.54 per share for $2.68 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the CXM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 16, Battery Partners IX, LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 285,439 shares at an average price of $14.60 for $4.17 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Sprinklr Inc. (CXM).

Sprinklr Inc. (CXM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading 30.63% up over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is 6.33% higher over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is 6.61% up on the 1-year trading charts.