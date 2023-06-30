Which institution holds the most shares in TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC)

TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) is 0.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.46 and a high of $25.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TPIC stock was last observed hovering at around $9.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.86% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -12.78% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.15, the stock is -5.79% and -7.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing 3.36% at the moment leaves the stock -12.74% off its SMA200. TPIC registered -17.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.27.

The stock witnessed a -9.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.98%, and is 1.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.66% over the week and 6.58% over the month.

TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) has around 13500 employees, a market worth around $456.95M and $1.54B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -8.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.98% and -59.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-51.40%).

TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TPI Composites Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.00% this year

TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 42.28M, and float is at 40.93M with Short Float at 20.07%.

TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lavine Jerrold I, the company’s President, Automotive. SEC filings show that Lavine Jerrold I sold 19,040 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $11.14 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19043.0 shares.

TPI Composites Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 08 that BAM Partners Trust (10% Owner) sold a total of 3,963,416 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 08 and was made at $18.85 per share for $74.71 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12263.0 shares of the TPIC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 08, Opps TPIC Holdings, LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 3,963,416 shares at an average price of $18.85 for $74.71 million. The insider now directly holds 12,263 shares of TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC).

TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) that is trading 157.83% up over the past 12 months.