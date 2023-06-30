Which institution holds the most shares in Wallbox N.V. (WBX)

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) is -2.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.44 and a high of $10.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WBX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.53%.

Currently trading at $3.48, the stock is 11.08% and 8.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.14 million and changing 17.97% at the moment leaves the stock -29.88% off its SMA200. WBX registered -66.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$12.93.

The stock witnessed a 4.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.14%, and is 22.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.64% over the week and 8.18% over the month.

Wallbox N.V. (WBX) has around 1267 employees, a market worth around $650.45M and $158.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 42.62% and -66.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.00%).

Wallbox N.V. (WBX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wallbox N.V. (WBX) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 80.60% this year

Wallbox N.V. (WBX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 164.76M, and float is at 47.52M with Short Float at 8.26%.