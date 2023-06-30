Which Institutions Own Shares In Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ)?

Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE: STZ) is 6.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $208.12 and a high of $261.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The STZ stock was last observed hovering at around $246.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $271.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.72% off the consensus price target high of $300.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -12.2% lower than the price target low of $220.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $246.85, the stock is 0.86% and 4.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing 0.03% at the moment leaves the stock 6.27% off its SMA200. STZ registered 0.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $49.78.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 4.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.36%, and is 0.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.45% over the week and 1.54% over the month.

Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) has around 10700 employees, a market worth around $45.42B and $9.45B in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.69. Profit margin for the company is -0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.61% and -5.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.50%).

Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Constellation Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/05/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -74.00% this year

Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 206.84M, and float is at 149.77M with Short Float at 1.66%.

Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SANDS ROBERT, the company’s Non-Exec Chairman of the Board. SEC filings show that SANDS ROBERT sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s common stock on May 10 at a price of $223.53 per share for a total of $862.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20.49 million shares.

Constellation Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 10 that SANDS RICHARD (Director) sold a total of 3,858,476 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 10 and was made at $223.53 per share for $862.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20.49 million shares of the STZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 10, WildStar Partners LLC (Member of 10% owner group) disposed off 3,858,476 shares at an average price of $223.53 for $862.49 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ).