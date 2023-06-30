Which Institutions Own Shares In Crocs Inc. (CROX)?

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) is -0.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.08 and a high of $151.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CROX stock was last observed hovering at around $107.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.08% off its average median price target of $156.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.51% off the consensus price target high of $185.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 12.73% higher than the price target low of $124.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $108.21, the stock is -2.68% and -7.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing 1.01% at the moment leaves the stock 1.45% off its SMA200. CROX registered 114.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.93.

The stock witnessed a -5.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.27%, and is 1.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.36% over the week and 4.16% over the month.

Crocs Inc. (CROX) has around 6680 employees, a market worth around $6.81B and $3.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.95 and Fwd P/E is 8.34. Profit margin for the company is 16.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 134.83% and -28.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.40%).

Crocs Inc. (CROX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Crocs Inc. (CROX) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Crocs Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.50% this year

Crocs Inc. (CROX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 61.84M, and float is at 60.06M with Short Float at 11.11%.

Crocs Inc. (CROX) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at Crocs Inc. (CROX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 43 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Poole Michelle, the company’s President. SEC filings show that Poole Michelle sold 8,832 shares of the company’s common stock on May 31 at a price of $111.00 per share for a total of $0.98 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Crocs Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 26 that Poole Michelle (President) sold a total of 10,125 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 26 and was made at $107.90 per share for $1.09 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the CROX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 24, Rees Andrew (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $150.05 for $1.5 million. The insider now directly holds 89,748 shares of Crocs Inc. (CROX).

Crocs Inc. (CROX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) that is trading 34.64% up over the past 12 months and Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) that is 95.06% higher over the same period. Caleres Inc. (CAL) is -10.69% down on the 1-year trading charts.