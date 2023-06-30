Which Institutions Own Shares In Five9 Inc. (FIVN)?

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) is 18.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.61 and a high of $120.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FIVN stock was last observed hovering at around $78.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.87% off its average median price target of $85.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.49% off the consensus price target high of $105.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -31.7% lower than the price target low of $61.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $80.34, the stock is 8.43% and 22.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing 2.38% at the moment leaves the stock 18.16% off its SMA200. FIVN registered -13.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 22.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$266.87.

The stock witnessed a 31.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.50%, and is 6.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.92% over the week and 4.62% over the month.

Five9 Inc. (FIVN) has around 2380 employees, a market worth around $5.60B and $814.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 38.09. Profit margin for the company is -10.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 72.37% and -33.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.80%).

Five9 Inc. (FIVN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Five9 Inc. (FIVN) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Five9 Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -72.40% this year

Five9 Inc. (FIVN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 71.26M, and float is at 69.34M with Short Float at 6.31%.

Five9 Inc. (FIVN) Insider Activity

A total of 74 insider transactions have happened at Five9 Inc. (FIVN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 51 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Burkland Michael, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Burkland Michael sold 107,340 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $74.95 per share for a total of $8.05 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

Five9 Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that Burkland Daniel P. (Pres. & Chief Revenue Officer) sold a total of 32,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $75.03 per share for $2.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the FIVN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 09, ZWARENSTEIN BARRY (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $75.04 for $0.75 million. The insider now directly holds 77,303 shares of Five9 Inc. (FIVN).

Five9 Inc. (FIVN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Salesforce Inc. (CRM) that is trading 22.73% up over the past 12 months and eGain Corporation (EGAN) that is -22.97% lower over the same period. LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) is -69.18% down on the 1-year trading charts.