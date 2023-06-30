Which Institutions Own Shares In GoPro Inc. (GPRO)?

GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) is -15.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.81 and a high of $6.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GPRO stock was last observed hovering at around $4.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.0% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 8.7% higher than the price target low of $4.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.20, the stock is 0.10% and 0.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing 1.94% at the moment leaves the stock -16.26% off its SMA200. GPRO registered -27.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $133.40.

The stock witnessed a -0.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.93%, and is 1.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.49% over the week and 2.85% over the month.

GoPro Inc. (GPRO) has around 877 employees, a market worth around $664.86M and $1.05B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.43. Profit margin for the company is -0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.24% and -39.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.40%).

GoPro Inc. (GPRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GoPro Inc. (GPRO) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GoPro Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -92.10% this year

GoPro Inc. (GPRO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 155.40M, and float is at 113.34M with Short Float at 5.21%.

GoPro Inc. (GPRO) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at GoPro Inc. (GPRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jahnke Dean, the company’s SVP, Global Sales, CM, RE. SEC filings show that Jahnke Dean sold 18,028 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $4.03 per share for a total of $72588.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

GoPro Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 25 that MCGEE BRIAN (EVP, CFO and COO) sold a total of 13,376 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 25 and was made at $4.06 per share for $54320.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.39 million shares of the GPRO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16, Saltman Eve T. (SVP, Corp/Bus Dev, CLO, Sec) disposed off 4,272 shares at an average price of $3.95 for $16874.0. The insider now directly holds 226,028 shares of GoPro Inc. (GPRO).

GoPro Inc. (GPRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) that is trading -2.80% down over the past 12 months.