Which Institutions Own Shares In U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX)?

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: USX) is 239.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.34 and a high of $6.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The USX stock was last observed hovering at around $6.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $6.15 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.16% off the consensus price target high of $6.15 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -2.33% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.14, the stock is 0.35% and 1.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.13 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 79.88% off its SMA200. USX registered 120.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 265.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $43.53.

The stock witnessed a 0.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.02%, and is 0.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.23% over the week and 0.31% over the month.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) has around 9397 employees, a market worth around $331.93M and $2.14B in sales. Fwd P/E is 52.48. Profit margin for the company is -2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 359.93% and -0.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.70%).

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -511.40% this year

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 52.13M, and float is at 29.08M with Short Float at 2.51%.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pate Lisa M, the company’s Trustee & Managing GP. SEC filings show that Pate Lisa M sold 300,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 22 at a price of $5.96 per share for a total of $1.79 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.01 million shares.