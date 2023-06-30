Which Institutions Own Shares In Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI)?

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRI) is 459.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.22 and a high of $9.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VIRI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.0% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 89.0% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.32, the stock is -20.51% and 4.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing 0.76% at the moment leaves the stock 73.42% off its SMA200. VIRI registered -69.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 457.90%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.07.

The stock witnessed a -20.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 254.36%, and is -20.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.29% over the week and 13.14% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 502.87% and -85.51% from its 52-week high.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) Analyst Forecasts

Virios Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.30% this year

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 18.33M, and float is at 17.40M with Short Float at 3.01%.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Whitley Richard James, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Whitley Richard James sold 1,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 08 at a price of $0.26 per share for a total of $466.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 700.0 shares.