Which Institutions Own Shares In Waterdrop Inc. (WDH)?

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) is -37.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.97 and a high of $3.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WDH stock was last observed hovering at around $2.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $22.29 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.87% off the consensus price target high of $22.89 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 90.36% higher than the price target low of $21.69 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.09, the stock is -13.78% and -21.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing -9.13% at the moment leaves the stock -12.25% off its SMA200. WDH registered 67.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.19.

The stock witnessed a -19.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.91%, and is -9.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.14% over the week and 7.57% over the month.

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) has around 2719 employees, a market worth around $860.18M and $384.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.94 and Fwd P/E is 11.61. Profit margin for the company is 20.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 115.46% and -37.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Waterdrop Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 126.20% this year

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 386.68M, and float is at 295.36M with Short Float at 0.32%.