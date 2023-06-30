Which Institutions Own Shares In Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC)?

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) is 3.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.58 and a high of $64.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The YUMC stock was last observed hovering at around $56.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

Currently trading at $56.39, the stock is -3.16% and -5.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing -0.05% at the moment leaves the stock -0.22% off its SMA200. YUMC registered 17.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.21.

The stock witnessed a 0.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.60%, and is -1.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.90% over the week and 2.00% over the month.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) has around 145000 employees, a market worth around $23.72B and $9.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.85 and Fwd P/E is 21.32. Profit margin for the company is 6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.14% and -12.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.90%).

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -54.40% this year

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 418.00M, and float is at 403.57M with Short Float at 2.03%.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) Insider Activity

A total of 87 insider transactions have happened at Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 47 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wat Joey, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Wat Joey sold 95,171 shares of the company’s common stock on May 11 at a price of $61.94 per share for a total of $5.89 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.32 million shares.

Yum China Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 10 that Wat Joey (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 2,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 10 and was made at $61.94 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the YUMC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 09, BASSI PETER A (Director) disposed off 17,500 shares at an average price of $60.96 for $1.07 million. The insider now directly holds 46,264 shares of Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC).

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) that is trading 21.27% up over the past 12 months and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) that is 29.26% higher over the same period. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) is 63.76% up on the 1-year trading charts.