Who are the Institutional Holders in AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI)?

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) is -77.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.14 and a high of $2.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AGRI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 87.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.25, the stock is -3.71% and -40.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.71 million and changing 19.05% at the moment leaves the stock -74.17% off its SMA200. AGRI registered -89.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -75.73%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.21.

The stock witnessed a -37.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -62.67%, and is 9.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.74% over the week and 28.90% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 1.00. Distance from 52-week low is 78.57% and -89.67% from its 52-week high.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.70% this year

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 23.73M, and float is at 12.75M with Short Float at 2.39%.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.