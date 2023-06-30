Who are the Institutional Holders in Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI)?

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) is 187.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.48 and a high of $5.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AAOI stock was last observed hovering at around $5.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $6.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.7% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -117.2% lower than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.43, the stock is 49.15% and 110.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.34 million and changing 5.03% at the moment leaves the stock 118.70% off its SMA200. AAOI registered 210.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 196.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$7.58.

The stock witnessed a 136.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 196.72%, and is 44.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.19% over the week and 13.90% over the month.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) has around 2213 employees, a market worth around $175.12M and $223.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -29.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 266.89% and -4.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.70%).

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.50% this year

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 28.87M, and float is at 27.14M with Short Float at 13.10%.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 49 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Murry Stefan J., the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Murry Stefan J. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $2.96 per share for a total of $8885.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Murry Stefan J. (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 4,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $2.55 per share for $11718.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the AAOI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 18, Murry Stefan J. (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 3,100 shares at an average price of $2.50 for $7765.0. The insider now directly holds 202,030 shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI).

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) that is trading -16.74% down over the past 12 months and MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) that is -10.20% lower over the same period. EMCORE Corporation (EMKR) is -75.99% down on the 1-year trading charts.