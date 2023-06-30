Who are the Institutional Holders in Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS)?

Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) is -3.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.50 and a high of $1.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AQMS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.83% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 69.75% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.21, the stock is 8.81% and 10.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.39 million and changing 3.42% at the moment leaves the stock 21.97% off its SMA200. AQMS registered 39.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 63.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.99k and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$6.90.

The stock witnessed a 19.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.00%, and is 12.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.89% over the week and 7.00% over the month.

Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) has around 30 employees, a market worth around $103.41M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 142.00% and -23.90% from its 52-week high.

Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aqua Metals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.70% this year

Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 81.29M, and float is at 75.54M with Short Float at 6.17%.

Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Zhang Peifang, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Zhang Peifang bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 29 at a price of $0.99 per share for a total of $9900.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Aqua Metals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 28 that Kanen David (Director) bought a total of 34,180 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 28 and was made at $0.75 per share for $25635.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.35 million shares of the AQMS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 27, Kanen David (Director) acquired 150,995 shares at an average price of $0.73 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 325,683 shares of Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS).