Who are the Institutional Holders in Ecolab Inc. (ECL)?

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) is 26.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $131.04 and a high of $183.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ECL stock was last observed hovering at around $181.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.8% off its average median price target of $182.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.67% off the consensus price target high of $213.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -12.81% lower than the price target low of $163.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $183.88, the stock is 3.60% and 6.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing 1.55% at the moment leaves the stock 16.60% off its SMA200. ECL registered 19.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.90.

The stock witnessed a 10.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.35%, and is 2.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.48% over the week and 1.64% over the month.

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) has around 47000 employees, a market worth around $52.62B and $14.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 45.62 and Fwd P/E is 31.42. Profit margin for the company is 8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.32% and 0.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.70%).

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ecolab Inc. (ECL) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ecolab Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.50% this year

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 284.60M, and float is at 283.44M with Short Float at 0.65%.

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Insider Activity

A total of 71 insider transactions have happened at Ecolab Inc. (ECL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 50 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Berger Larry L, the company’s EVP & CHIEF TECHNICAL OFFICER. SEC filings show that Berger Larry L sold 21,708 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $181.67 per share for a total of $3.94 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12442.0 shares.

Ecolab Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 14 that MacLennan David (Director) bought a total of 700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 14 and was made at $180.22 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14236.0 shares of the ECL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 14, Busch Angela M (EVP – CORP STRAT & BUS DEV) disposed off 3,460 shares at an average price of $182.00 for $0.63 million. The insider now directly holds 19,680 shares of Ecolab Inc. (ECL).

Ecolab Inc. (ECL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) that is trading 6.00% up over the past 12 months and Waste Management Inc. (WM) that is 13.92% higher over the same period. Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) is -2.94% down on the 1-year trading charts.