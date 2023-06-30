Who are the Institutional Holders in Liquidia Corporation (LQDA)?

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA) is 27.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.38 and a high of $9.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LQDA stock was last observed hovering at around $9.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.75% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.25% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -171.67% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.15, the stock is -6.49% and 2.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.94 million and changing -17.68% at the moment leaves the stock 24.28% off its SMA200. LQDA registered 86.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$15.94.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 2.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.76%, and is -13.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.35% over the week and 6.30% over the month.

Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) has around 59 employees, a market worth around $526.33M and $16.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 141.12% and -18.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.90%).

Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Liquidia Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.30% this year

Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 64.66M, and float is at 55.26M with Short Float at 3.44%.

Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Moomaw Scott, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Moomaw Scott sold 651 shares of the company’s common stock on May 31 at a price of $8.08 per share for a total of $5260.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Liquidia Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 31 that Lippe Robert A (Chief Operations Officer) sold a total of 597 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 31 and was made at $8.08 per share for $4824.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the LQDA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, Moomaw Scott (Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 2,171 shares at an average price of $7.56 for $16405.0. The insider now directly holds 100,984 shares of Liquidia Corporation (LQDA).