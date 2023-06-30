Who are the Institutional Holders in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU)?

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) is 15.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $258.79 and a high of $389.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LULU stock was last observed hovering at around $376.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.99% off its average median price target of $430.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.27% off the consensus price target high of $531.00 offered by 33 analysts, but current levels are -48.1% lower than the price target low of $250.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $370.26, the stock is 1.08% and 0.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing -1.59% at the moment leaves the stock 10.43% off its SMA200. LULU registered 32.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.91.

The stock witnessed a 9.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.55%, and is -2.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.48% over the week and 1.99% over the month.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) has around 34000 employees, a market worth around $45.25B and $8.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 49.53 and Fwd P/E is 26.98. Profit margin for the company is 11.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.07% and -4.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.00%).

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) is a “Overweight”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 20 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.80% this year

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 127.25M, and float is at 106.65M with Short Float at 2.66%.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BURGOYNE CELESTE, the company’s Pres Americas & Global Guest. SEC filings show that BURGOYNE CELESTE sold 17,343 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 at a price of $362.00 per share for a total of $6.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15302.0 shares.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 12 that Henry Kathryn (Director) sold a total of 189 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 12 and was made at $351.80 per share for $66491.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4102.0 shares of the LULU stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NIKE Inc. (NKE) that is trading 10.30% up over the past 12 months.